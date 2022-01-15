Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 89.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Dover by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Dover by 22.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $178.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

