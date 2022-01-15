Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 6,130 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,819 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

