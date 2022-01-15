Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $145.01 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.