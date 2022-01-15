Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($4.95) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.75). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

