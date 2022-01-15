Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411,196 shares of company stock worth $281,844,309. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Certara by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

