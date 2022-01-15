Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.