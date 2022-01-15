JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.29) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 547.50 ($7.43).

LON:JD opened at GBX 193 ($2.62) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 149.40 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.20). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 583.33. The stock has a market cap of £9.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £21,300,000 ($28,912,718.88).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

