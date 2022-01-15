Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 82,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,416. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

