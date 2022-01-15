Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.43.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jamf by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.