James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $586.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.95) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.95), with a volume of 27848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.87).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of £668.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

