J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,041. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.