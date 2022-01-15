J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $51,000 in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

FSM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.