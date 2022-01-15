J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $517,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF accounts for 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 3.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.