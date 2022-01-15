J Arnold Wealth Management Co Acquires 1,561 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,427 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

