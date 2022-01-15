iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $171.42

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.42 and last traded at $170.77, with a volume of 161205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

