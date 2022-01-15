iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.50

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 42335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 339,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

