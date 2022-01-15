iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $190,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

