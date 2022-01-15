iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 226.3% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 226.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.
