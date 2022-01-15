iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 226.3% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 226.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

