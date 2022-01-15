iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 1,858.1% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $43.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

