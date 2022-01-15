iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $52.27. 897,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,885,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.