iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USIG opened at $58.54 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.