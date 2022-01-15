iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the December 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,023,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USIG stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.