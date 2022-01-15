IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Michael J. Rogers Buys 13,297 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.96. IronNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $491,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth $64,236,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

