IRISnet Price Hits $0.0922 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $110.01 million and $6.45 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,057,673,415 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,322,686 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

