iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $185.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price. Truist Securities also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.92.
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.