IOST (IOST) Price Up 0.4% This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $539.15 million and approximately $26.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00339673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.