Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.84

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 26767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $569.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81.

About Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

