Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the typical volume of 743 call options.

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $93.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000.

