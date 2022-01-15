Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSCH opened at $165.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $161.90 and a one year high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.