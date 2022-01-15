Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) shares rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 338,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 408,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.