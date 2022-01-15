Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 1,848 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) by 6,848.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

