Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. 14,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 12,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,362,000.

