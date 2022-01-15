Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco by 108.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Invesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 17.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

