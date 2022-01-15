Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

IVZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 3,960,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

