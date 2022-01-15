Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.