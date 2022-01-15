Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $19.22 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46.

