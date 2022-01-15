Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Position Trimmed by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSJ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ opened at $112.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.