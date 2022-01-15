Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Holdings Cut by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,800,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,626,000 after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 38,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.