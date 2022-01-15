Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.88

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.88 and traded as low as $82.15. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $82.15, with a volume of 105,739 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,550,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,081,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.