Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,396. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.