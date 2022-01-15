Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VBF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.