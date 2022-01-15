Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $550.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $634.61 and its 200-day moving average is $577.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

