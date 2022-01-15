Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and approximately $247.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $32.53 or 0.00074936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.98 or 0.07714212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,481.88 or 1.00158322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00069228 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,354,381 coins and its circulating supply is 198,413,714 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

