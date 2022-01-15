International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the December 15th total of 124,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 263,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,758. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. Equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

