Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $137.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s top line benefits from its compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services, strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization taking place in the US residential mortgage industry. Solid balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, its expenses are likely to remain high in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations, stricter regulations raise concerns. High interest expenses and high leverage poses risk.”

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.44.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.60 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after acquiring an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

