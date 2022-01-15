Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 46,480 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 62,333 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

