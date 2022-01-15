Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $25.51 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

