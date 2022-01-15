Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

SUM opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

