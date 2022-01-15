Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

