Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sells $365,041.20 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 22,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $365,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sri Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after buying an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth about $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 325.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 131.6% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

